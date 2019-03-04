Shoreham's confidence is at an 'all-time low', says manager Curtis Foster

Curtis Foster claims confidence within the Shoreham squad is at an ‘all-time low.’

Mussels slumped to a fifth successive SCFL Premier Division defeat as Peacehaven & Telscombe ran out 2-0 winners at Middle Road on Saturday.

The club have scored a solitary goal in the past seven outings and manager Foster admits self-esteem is very low at present.

Shoreham secured a might impressive win on the road at Horsham YMCA to start their new manager’s tenure in style in January.

However, a run of bad results has left them third from bottom. Foster said: “We need to show more quality both in and out of possession.

“Self-esteem and confidence levels are at an all-time low and this is showing in our performances and results. We are all working together to find solutions.”

Mussels were sunk by efforts in each half against Magpies.

Jonathan Gbla fired Peacehaven ahead on 26 minutes.

Callum Hart then doubled the visitors’ advantage 12 minutes from the end to send Shoreham to another defeat.

Mussels are two points off place-above Little Common and safety with eight games of the campaign to go.

But Foster is keeping the faith as Shoreham look to climb the table. He added: “We know the situation we are in and we know how tough it is to now get out of this. But we will keep fighting every week and every game."

Shoreham’s tally of 25 goals from 30 SCFL Premier Division matches this term make them the lowest scorers in the league.

And Foster hopes a solution can be found for his side’s woes in front of goal.

“At any level scoring goals is the most difficult task,” added Foster.

“We are significantly the lowest scorers in the league and it’s no coincidence we find ourselves where we are.”

Shoreham travel to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

