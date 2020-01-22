Shoreham lose to local rivals Mile Oak, but Pulling has 'absolute faith' in youngsters

Mile Oak enjoyed a 2-0 win over local rivals Shoreham on Tuesday night thanks to Joseph Benn.

It was Shoreham’s first game since January 4 but it was the perfect way for Mile Oak to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Shoreham boss Mark Pulling said: “We played very well in the first half and had the better of the chances whilst limiting Oak to nothing more than half chances.

“We needed to take one of these chances as it’s very hard at this level to keep clean sheets, as obviously when you score it takes a bit of pressure off the defensive side of game.

“Our shape was very good in the first half and we countered well. As I’ve said over the past weeks we are really trying hard to control all the internal factors we can in regards to our planning, preparation and performance.

“Unfortunately, as much as Mile Oak did deserve to win, our young side started to fade in the second half.

“We were massively let down by the external factors that we can’t control or do anything about once again, which was disappointing and most at the match noticed this.”

Shoreham have made a couple of signings this week with Jack Webber and Lamarana Jallow coming in.

Pulling added: “They both put in good performances.

“We had Morgan Vale, Chris Geer, Jordan Smith all out injured, Jordan Smith is going to be out for a few weeks as a result of the injury that forced the game to be abandoned against Seaford.

“Dan Momah has also moved to Texas for a football scholarship and studies and we wish him all the best with that.

“Jordan Peskett was also unavailable. So all in all we were missing five players on Tuesday.”

And Pulling will be looking to make 'a couple of new additions over the next couple of weeks'.

And the Shoreham the boss says he has faith in the youngsters he is turning to.

He said: "Once again the second year youth team lads have stepped up and I have absolute faith in them.

"Chris Symes is our Bostik youth sides captain and has stepped up to be captain for the first team for the last two games he has been involved in against Seaford and Mile Oak and has looked fantastic and been a real leader and example to some of the senior players.

"Matt Williamson also played tonight and put in a good display, both of these lads are just 18 after all. We also had Jack Nicholls playing Centre midfield tonight and is only 19 years old and then we had two more 18 year olds on the bench in Matt Riches and Jake Wilson.

"So I think it’s a important message to get out there to good youth players that here at Shoreham Football Club if you are a good youth team player and you work hard you will get a chance to progress into the first team and be given the opportunity to stay there.

"We will move on to the next game against Billingshurst and take all the positives out of tonight’s performance."