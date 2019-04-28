Shoreham and Arundel relegated after final day drama

Shoreham and Arundel were relegated from the SCFL Premier Division after a dramatic final day.

Two of three teams were battling on the final day - Arundel, Shoreham and Eastbourne United.

Arundel suffered a 6-0 home hammering by Broadbridge Heath while Shoreham lost 4-1 at Newhaven.

Both teams would have had an eye on the Eastbourne United result at Pagham and with six minutes left Arundel were safe as it was 2-2 at Nyetimber Lane.

But a Sam Willett strike condemned Arundel to the SCFL Division 1 next season.