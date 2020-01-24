Shipshape Shipley are too strong for Robins

Bosham were left reeling after a sorry afternoon at Walton Lane as a confident and precise performance by TD Shipley proved too good for the Robins.

On a cold and sunny afternoon Adam Thompson and Michael Anderson made their debuts for Bosham. Thompson slotted into midfield in the starting line-up for Bosham with Anderson on the bench.

Action between Bosham and TD Shipley / Picture: Chris Hatton

Shipley started brightly with Jermaine Beer and Liam Hunter looking dangerous while Bosham tried to settle into a stride but were guilty of slack passes and the odd slip on the testing surface.

On the quarter-hour Shipley moved in front with a pretty soft goal. Beer evaded several challenges around the edge of the box and struck a low shot that nestled into the bottom corner past Reds keeper Harley Redman.

Bosham did their best to respond but efforts from Andy Brown and Alex Barnes missed the target.

Just before half-time the game came to life with three quick goals to warm up the crowd. But it was Shipley who grabbed two of them. First Hunter struck a free-kick into the bottom corner to double the lead, then he grabbed their third with a good finish from a tight angle.

Action between Bosham and TD Shipley / Picture: Chris Hatton

From nowhere Bosham found a lifeline through Barnes, who struck a wonderful effort with his left boot into the roof of the net to give them hope.

Bosham started brightly after the break and could have got another goal back but keeper Mark Fox made a smart save to deny Barnes and maintain the two-goal cushion.

Not long later Shipley worked through holes in the Reds back-line with a swift counter attack that led to Dan Sullivan setting up Beer for his second, sending a shot crashing past Redman.

Bosham brought on Anderson and Alfie Sullivan but the hosts still lacked punch up front.

Action between Bosham and TD Shipley / Picture: Chris Hatton

With time running out Matt Slater sealed the points for TD Shipley as he found space through a tiring defence and fired a shot across Redman and into the far corner.

Bosham were deflated at the final whistle and know hard work needs to be done before Littlehampton United visit next week.

Bosham: H Redman, Cooper, Briance, Gilbert, Edgington, Thompson, Barnes, Kamate, Brown, Bishop, N Redman. Subs: Sullivan, Anderson.