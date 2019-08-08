'Serious hard work' has given Arundel the perfect platform

Simon Hull insisted Arundel were rewarded for their ‘serious hard work’ in pre-season as they started life back in the SCFL Division 1 with a victory.

Efforts inside the opening 20 minutes from Ash Hawkes and Max Stacey saw the Mullets run out 2-1 winners over Bexhill United in the opening-day clash at Mill Road.

It ensured Arundel got off to the best possible start following relegation last term.

With Hull pinpointing the hard work his squad put in during pre-season as a key factor behind their winning start. He said: “It was a pleasing start for us.

“As a group we dealt with some testing situations on the day but I was delighted with the way the group handled it.

“It’s a reward for the serious hard work in pre-season and credit must go to the fellas, who have taken on board everything we have asked of them and bought into what we are looking to achieve.

“Bexhill will be competitive this season and I’m sure they will be in the mix at the business end of the season.

“Some of the football was pleasing on the eye and we looked resolute at the back.

“We have plenty to do and much to work on but it gives us a great platform to build on.”

Hawkes handed the hosts the lead on six minutes before Stacey added a second 14 minutes later. Bexhill pulled a goal back through Jack Shonk’s stunning free-kick but Arundel managed to see out the remaining 13 minutes.

Hull also feels his squad are reaping the rewards of the coaching team he put together over the summer.

The Arundel boss believes his backroom team are the best he has worked with.

But wants his players to buy into their methods as well.

Hull added: “The coaching staff we have on board at Arundel are first class and some of the best I have worked with. The players recognise that and know they can develop individually and collectively, so there’s a good feel about the place. I expect it to be a very competitive league. Selsey, AFC Varndeanians, Bexhill, Wick and Seaford will be competitive, I’m sure. But I expect Littlehampton to be the team to beat this season.”

Arundel welcome Combined Counties Premier Division side Banstead Athletic for an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

