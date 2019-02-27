Semi-final heartache for Angmering Seniors

Angmering Seniors’ SCFL Division 2 Cup dreams were ended last night.

Angmering suffered a 6-3 semi-final defeat against high-flying Copthorne at Horsham YMCA’s Gorings Mead home.

Star man Stuart Cameron found the net five times while Oscar Weddell got the other as Seniors were dumped out.

It was a semi-final fixture lacking in very little, with nine goals scored, two red cards and a penalty.

Copthorne, who’ve surged up to second in the league after a fine recent run of results, led 2-0 at the break.

Cameron netted on 11 minutes and seven minutes before the interval.

It was Cameron at it again, completing his hat-trick three minutes after the restart to further extend Copthorne’s lead.

Jake Sayers got one back for Seniors but Weddell restored his side’s three-goal advantage less than a minute later. Jon Hendrick struck on the hour then James Butt pulled it back to 4-3 15 minutes from time.

But an Angmering man saw red and Cameron added a fifth on 82 minutes.

Copthorne were reduced to ten men in the closing stages, yet Cameron completed the scoring four minutes from time.

