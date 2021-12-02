Selsey sorry in Surrey - Midhurst rescue it, then blow it

Selsey boss Daren Pearce and his troops / Picture: Chris Hatton

Godalming 3 Selsey 1

Selsey boss admitted their defeat in Surrey was difficult to take.

They were 2-0 down at the break and after a Dillon North goal gave them hope, the hosts wrapped it up with a third.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “We were missing a few regulars and we gave starts to some lads who have been on the fringes of the first team.

“Going into the game after working hard in training we started well, but as in the last few games individual errors come back to bite us.

“We’re giving opportunities to teams we play to get a foothold in the game, making things hard for ourselves to get back into games.

“Consistency is one of the main things we need to improve on within the team with performances dipping up and down from some.

“We know we have a very young side and you will get this over the season but the young lads need to learn and learn quickly.

“Saturday’s game was an example of this – playing well in certain stages but then giving away soft goals and chasing games and not getting the results some of our play warrants. We need to cut out silly mistakes as this will continue to cost us points.

“The lads will work hard in training again ahead of this week’s tough away game at Billingshurst.”

Shoreham 4 Midhurst 3

Late drama saw Midhurst seemingly rescue a point – only to concede Shoreham’s winner.

The Stags were playing into a very strong wind in the first half.

Shoreham took the lead in the 10th minute when a corner was cleared off the line and the loose ball fell to Jordan Stallibrass who fired home from five yards.

For the Stags, Billy Connor’s well-struck shot was well saved by Ricardo Mendonca.

Jordan Warren and Liam Dreckmann had Stags’ best chances but both fired wide.

Shoreham got their second right on half-time as a corner was cleared and the ball fell to Jon Lansdale, whose cross went past Cowell and Jordan Stallibrass was there to get his second.

Stags came out in the second half and used the wind to their advantage and got a goal back inside opening minutes when a Dreckmann cross was headed home by Kieran Carter.

Marcus Bedford came on for remaining 30 minutes after missing the last six weeks and when Connor got free on the right he put a good cross into Bedford, who chested it down to Jake Slater, whose half volley was sweetly struck past Mendonca to bring the Stags level.

Shoreham introduced Ramon Santos and in the 85th minute he cut in on the left and his shot looped over Cowell into the net.

It was 3-3 when Connor got free on the right, beat his man and was bundled to the ground inside the area. Carter’s penalty beat Mendonca.

There was one more twist... in the 95th minute Stallibrass’ shot from the edge of the area was gong wide but Cowell parried it straight to Santos who fired Shoreham back into the lead.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “Conceding goals like we did is always going to give us problems.

“The attitude of the lads second half I can’t fault – we’ve shown good character twice to come back, then we threw it away.