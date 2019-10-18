Selsey shine to sink Shoreham - Robins grounded - East Dean hunt down Predators

Selsey put five past Shoreham in division one of the SCFL - while there were contrasting fortunes for Bosham and East Dean in the Sussex Intermediate Cup. Reports below...

Selsey 5 Shoreham 0

The Blues celebrate / Picture by Chris Hatton

SCFL division one

Four goals in the second half made sure Selsey saw off Shoreham to move up to eighth place in division one.

Joe Bennett had given them a 16th-minute lead before strikes from Max Davies, Ryan Morey and subs Ryan Chittock and Lindon Miller turned it into a five-star show.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “The lads played well and carried out our game plan almost to the letter in rain-soaked conditions.

“Our pitch was in great condition though thanks to groundsman Paul Lee putting in many hours in the morning to get it playable.

“We started well a created some good openings and deserved our lead at half-time and carried on that in the second half, scoring four more and playing well.

“We’ve added a couple of players in the past week and they have fitted into the squad well and contributed on Saturday. We have been a little inconsistent in recent weeks but when we have everyone available and back in the squad we have a great group and we proved this versus Shoreham.”

The Blues were at Steyning on Tursday night and go to Seaford on Saturday.

Bosham 0 Wadhurst 2

Sussex Intermediate Cup

The Robins are out of the Intermediate Cup at the first hurdle - but have another chance of knockout glory this weekend.

Following Wadhurst’s win at Walton Lane last weekend, Bosham can make amends when they host Montpelier Villa in the Division 2 Cup this Saturday (2pm).

Predators 0 East Dean 5

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Matt Hope scored a hat-trick to lead East Dean into the next round of the Intermediate Cup.

Scott Rafferty and Harry Hood were also on target.