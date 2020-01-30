Selsey have no answer to Golds rush ... Midhurst roar to Roffey success

A defeat for Selsey - but a good away win for Midhurst. Those were the latest fortunes for our local SCFL division one sides. Reports below...

Littlehampton 5 Selsey 2

Selsey do battle with Golds / Picture: Kate Shemilt

SCFL division one

Selsey slipped to ninth in the table after conceding five at the home of leaders Littlehampton.

Boss Daren Pearce said his team had no answer to Golds’ show of strength in the second half.

Selsey had gone two up through an own goal and a Ryan Morey strike.

Littlehampton on the front foot / Picture: Kate Shemilt

Pearce said: “The lads played well first half and then in the second half we knew they would come out strong as they are top of the league for a reason with experience and quality throughout the squad.

“Our lads are young and developing and showed a few signs of naivety from set-pieces. They kept going and even with a debatable handball for Littlehampton’s third goal they kept going and trying to do the right things.

“We are not a finished side by any way but we are developing as a side and this result will be a reminder to them to keep pushing and learning.

“Eighteen months ago we had just a first team; now we have under-18s and under-23s to develop the players through the club – this then maintains the drip feed to the first team for lads that want to progress and move forward.”

The loss at the Sportsfield followed an excellent 2-0 win at Hailsham last midweek.

Pearce said: “We were hit by unavailability and suspensions but the lads put in a great shift and won 2-0 on a difficult surface made harder with the frost coming in and the pitch starting to freeze over. We managed to control the game and come out comfortable winners.”

This Saturday Selsey host Midhurst.

Selsey (v Littlehampton): Chittock, M Davies, S Davies, Dowdell, Grieves, M Hambleton, O Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Morey, Phillips, Rafferty. Sub: Hayward.

Roffey 1 Midhurst & Easebourne 2

SCFL division one

The Stags came flying out the traps and put Roffey under pressure from the first whistle. They played some really good football in the first half.

Set-pieces was causing the hosts problems and Lewis Hyde and James Liddiard both had chances to score, but good saves from Roffey keeper Andy Barr kept them out.

Kieran Carter saw Barr off his line and his attempted lob from 45 yards went past the post.

Matt Rowland was causing problems for the home defence with his pace and forced Barr into making another save.

Stags were rewarded for the impressive start in the 34th minute as another corner was headed across the box by Hyde and Chris Wyatt came flying in at the back post to head home in off the post, making it two goals in three games for the full-back.

Jake Slater was the second Stags player to try his luck from long distance with Barr’s poor clearance falling to him 40 yards from goal but his attempted volley went straight back into Barr’s hands.

Roffey started the second half well and for the first time Stags were on the back foot but they stood firm.

In the 50th minute good link-up play between Carter and Rowland on the break forced a corner. A good delivery saw Hyde challenge Barr and the loose ball hit Carter and went in.

Roffey claimed a foul on Barr, but their protests were waved away.

Roffey continued to press the Stags whose back line stood firm, and when Roffey did get behind the defence Stags keeper Josh Bird made a good stop from Kieran Purkiss.

Stags looked dangerous on the break and Hyde got free and should have squared to Rowland for a simple tap in but his shot was straight at Barr.

The hosts did get a goal in the 87th minute with a smart finish from Tim Martin before the Stags saw the game out.

Midhurst head south to Selsey on Saturday.

Midhurst: Bird, Wyatt, Casselton, R Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Hyde, Rowland, Slater, K Carter. Subs used: Tambling, Page.