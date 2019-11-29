Selsey get the Roff end of the deal

Ten-man Selsey suffered a home loss to Roffey.

Two goals from Patrick O’Sullivan put Roffey 2-0 up before the Blues fought back through Ryan Morey and, sevne mionutes from time, Max Davies.

But Nick Tilley broke Selsey hearts with an 87th minute winner.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “It was disappointing result as we were looking to build on the win at Storrington the previous Saturday and Tuesday night’s result away at Seaford.

“We played okay in patches but conceded a soft penalty for handball just before half-time, then lost Joe Bennett for his second yellow in the second half, which made it even harder.

“We did well to get back into the game at 2-2 but failed to see the game out and they got their winner a few minutes before the end.

“It was disappointing and we need to find more consistency to make sure we can move forward together.”

Selsey are seventh in division one.

They were due to be at home to AFC Varndeanians on Tuesday but it was rained off. The Blues visit Billingshurst on Saturday.

Midhurst had another rain-induced blank Saturday as their trip to Worthing United was called off. They were at home to Seaford on Tuesday night then go to Littlehampton on Saturday.