Selsey enjoy Storrington trip to the Max

Selsey enjoyed life to the Max at Storrington.

Max Davies scored all four – including a hat-trick of headers – as the Blues came from 2-0 down, and 3-2 down on 90 minutes, to pull off an unlikely win.

Storrington went two up inside half an hour through Thomas Johnston and Iain Jarvie before Davies struck on the stroke of half-time and midway through the second half to make it 2-2.

Johnston restored Storrington’s lead but Davies levelled on 92 minutes then scored the winner five minutes into stoppage time.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “Max scored three headers and a penalty and there were two great assists from Callum Dowdell for two of his headers.

“We came from 2-0 down to 2-2 then 3-2 down to 3-3, then won it at the death.

“It was a great game for the supporters to watch, not so great from a manager’s point of view. Talk about up and down!

“Credit to Storrington, they proved very tough opponents. But credit to our lads as well as they never gave up and kept going to the end and got the win. We scored three really good goals.

“Max Davies is a lad I’ve watched for a few years now and like our other young lads we gave him a chance at senior level and believed in him and he’s repaid us so far with 14 goals this season.

“To get four in a senior game at any level is decent, so we’re pleased for him. All the young lads we have are doing well as they are playing week in week out and are learning and moving forward.”

Selsey drew 1-1 at Seaford on Tuesday and host Roffey on Saturday.

