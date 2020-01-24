Selsey boss Pearce: Perseverance paid off at Worthing

Selsey boss Daren Pearce praised his players for the perseverance that helped them claim a point from a 1-1 draw at Worthing United in division one of the SCFL.

Worthing took the lead through a debated 25th-minute penalty, convertd by Stephen Jackson, but Ryan Morey rescued a point for the Blues six minutes from time.

Pearce said: “Worthing went 1-0 up with a fairly dubious penalty that the lads were adamant was outside the box. That was against the run of play, really, and then we were chasing the game.

“But to their credit the lads didn’t give up and created a few half chances and Ryan Morey got the deserved equaliser.

“I don’t think Worthing even had a shot in the second half. It’s always a hard place to go and with the pitch proving to be a leveller as well the lads did okay. We’ve taken four points out of six off them this season.”

Selsey were short of a few players for Tuesday night’s trip to Hailsham but ran out 2-0 winners.

But Pearce said: “Hopefully we will be back to almost full strength when we visit league leaders Littlehampton on Saturday, with only Joe Bennett unavailable because of suspension.”