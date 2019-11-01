Selsey blown away by Bexhill ... Midhurst miss out at Seaford

It was a weekend without success for local SCFL division one sides Selsey and Midhurst. Selsey lost an eight-goal feast against Bexhill while Midhurst conceded the only goal of their visit to Seaford. Reports below...

Selsey 3 Bexhill 5

SCFL division one

Selsey boss Daren Pearce admitted Bexhill adpated better to wet and windy conditions and gave his players a footballing lesson at the High Street Ground.

An early goal from Ryan Morey was forgotten as Bexhil lsurged into a 5-1 lead. Two goals in three minutes by Morey and Callum Dowdell just on the hour mark suggested a famous comenack was on but it finished 5-3.

Pearce said: “We didn’t start well and for the first time this season we were well below par for the first half.

“Our visitors got to grips with the wet, blustery conditions a lot better than us and gave us a lesson first half. Some words said at half-time gave us a much needed reaction after the break with us coming out and scoring two goals to actually make a game of it as conditions worsened.

“But we couldnt quite claw back our first-half deficit in which the lads were probably the poorest they’ve been this season.

“They need to learn from this and move on to Saturday when we host AFC Varndenians, a much-fancied side for promotion this season.

“We must make sure we don’t have another start like Saturday.”

Selsey are eighth after Saturday’s setback, one place below Midhurst.

Seaford Town 1 Midhurst & Easebourne 0

SCFL division one

The Stags started by playing up the slope with the driving wind and rain in their faces. They defended well and looked dangerous on the break. Seaford put several long balls into the Stags box which were dealt with by the back four and keeper Josh Bird.

Seaford had the ball in the net from a corner but it was ruled out for a push. Jack Webber had two good chances for Seaford – first he missed the targe, then he forced keeper Bird into a smart stop.

The Stags created the next three big chances. Lewis Hyde rose highest and his header came back off the post, then good link-up play put Josh Sheehan through only for his shot to be well saved by Josh Measor in the hosts’ goal. Just before half-time Liam Dreckmann dragged his shot wide.

The Stags started the second half strongly and at times had the hosts’ back-line under pressure. But Seaford took the lead against the run of play with a smart finish from Matt Holland. Stags kept pressing but lacked the killer touch.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen was happy with the performance but said: “We just lacked bit of quality in the final third. The Pleasing thing is we competed, which we’ve failed to do recently.”

Midhurst: Bird, Beham, Bunker, Hyde, Farr, Broughton, Sheehan, Giles, Rowland, Dreckmann. Subs: Page, Lane, Sillence.

