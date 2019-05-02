Selsey beat Worthing in final game - picture special
It was a good end to the season for Daren Pearce's Selsey as they beat Worthing Utd 3-0 at a sunny High Street Ground.
The Blues boss was delighted by his team's fifth place finish in SCFL division one in a season in which the club's younger teams have also done well. See Kate Shemilt's pictures from the Selsey-Worthing game here and see a report on Pearce's end-of-season verdict on this website on Saturday.
Action from Selsey v Worthing Utd at the High Street Ground / Picture by Kate Shemilt