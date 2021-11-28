See the Hornchurch goal from the halfway line that beat Bognor

James Crane converts Bognor's penalty / Picture: Chris Hatton

Early on Harrison Brook's ball in from the left was too much for an onrushing Jake Flannigan at the back post. Craig Robson was deemed to have headed out Liam Nash's free-kick. His corner was short and cleared before his cross flew out of touch. Flannigan flashed a low cross towards Nathan Odokonyero but Joseph Wright got down to it well to stop it.

Joe Cook committed a foul and Charlie Ruff stepped up to take the free-kick but his powerful delivery was headed out for a corner by Harvey Whyte. Another right sided cross by Nash was just beyond Ricky Hayles.

The Urchins took the lead on 10 minutes. Jili Buyabu did well to run beyond Bognor's defence before squaring the ball to Ruff, who on the turn bobbled the ball inside the post beyond the diving Amadou Tangara.

Chidubem Onokwai made good headway into the Bognor area. He got a shot away but Cook blocked him. The defender collided with Tangara and did receive treatment before returning to action.

Nash was clean through on goal with a second goal in the offing but with only Tangara to beat he smashed it high over the bar. Brook responded in similar fashion receiving the ball from Jordy Mongoy before cutting inside and smashing high and wide.

Mongoy had a shot deflected into the air and Wright punched the ball away above Ashton Leigh. Calvin Davies on the follow-up curled one at goal but it was saved. Mongoy made a run inside the box from Flannigan’s pass but he went to ground under a challenge - but instead of winning a penalty, the referee booked the striker for simulation on 33 minutes.

Tangara pulled out a wonderful fingertip save to deny Joe Christou from long distance. But Bognor’s day got worse on 43 minutes when Hornchurch got their second goal. Lewwis Spence hit a left-footed long range ball over Tangara from the halfway line - just inside his own half - and beyond his outstretched right hand and into the net, aided by the strong wind..

Bognor needed to respond quickly and did so. James Crane did well to find Odokonyero and his winding run saw him win a penalty after a defender tripped him. Crane stepped up to coolly smash the spot kick in inside first-half stoppage time. HT 1-2

Ethan Robb replaced an injured Cook after half-time. Mongoy put the ball along the deck to Odokonyero and his strike was deflected for a corner. Leigh drove the corner in but it was too much for a diving Davies and he headed it wide.

Nash received a square pass as Urchins attacked – Tangara pushed the fierce shot from Nash around the goal with both hands. Ricky Hayles got something on the corner from Nash but Tangara easily saved it. Leigh fired a low shot which was pushed out for a corner by Wright before Brook smashed another chance wide seconds later.

Crane also had an opportunity from long distance but it flew wide. Hornchurch had another great chance go begging as Ruff ran beyond the Bognor backline before curling a cross in with the outside of his boot but Nash smashed it over the bar.

Calvin Davies hits a piledriver / Picture: Chris Hatton

Ronnie Winn and Christou almost combined for a third Hornchurch goal before Leigh was replaced by Charlie Bell and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts replaced Brook.

Crane’s long range effort bounced off a defender and into the arms of goalkeeper Wright. Jordan Clark's bursting run got the visitors in a great position and he teed up Ruff who somehow missed his chance with Tangara only to beat. Bell's corner was punched out by Wright before it fell out to Davies who struck it high and wide of the goal.

Odokonyero shot from outside the box and Wright gathered. Then Bell hit one from long distance but Wright was equal to it. Whyte picked out the run of Bell but after turning his marker he smashed his chance over from a difficult angle.

The end of the game saw Bognor players having to be pulled away from the visiting team.