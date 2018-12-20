Seagulls Weekly Podcast: The defeat to Chelsea, how many points Albion should aim for over the festive period, the January transfer window and more

On this week's Seagulls Weekly Podcast, we discuss Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League defeat to Chelsea, the festive period and whether the Seagulls will do much business in January.

We also talk about potential changes to the starting line-up for Saturday's match at Bournemouth and Jose Mourinho's departure as Manchester United boss.

Action from Brighton's defeat to Chelsea. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to watch this week's podcast.

