Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town preview: Can Reds' replicate recent away performances?

Prior to Tuesday night's fixture with Barrow the Iron had won just one league game all season and lost all of their last four.

Just one point from their previous seven games saw Scunthorpe drift to the bottom of the League Two table with just seven points from twelve games.

Scunthorpe's Emmanuel Onariase (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Despite defeat on the opening day things didn’t start awfully for Scunny with them going unbeaten in their next four league games, drawing three and winning one. However, after their win against Tranmere things turned ugly, with the defence leaking goals and poor results consequently happening.

25 goals conceded after just 12 games is not great reading for Scunthorpe and only scoring seven in that time makes them not only statistically the worst defence in the league but also the worst attack.

However, last Saturday’s first half against Forest Green was one of the Iron’s brighter performances but they didn’t take their chances and were ultimately beaten 2-0 by two second half goals.

They’ll be looking to grab a win against a Crawley side who have put in some really good away performances recently.

The Red Devils’ last three away games have seen them take six points out of nine and they were unlucky to not have more.

Even in defeat at Tranmere it was a decent performance from Crawley on the road, as well as their impressive victories at Rochdale and Colchester.