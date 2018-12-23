Sammy Donnelly: Stepping down was best for myself and Shoreham

Sammy Donnelly was left with no choice but to walk away from his role as Shoreham boss after losing the enjoyment.

The 71-year-old informed the club of his decision to step down as manager in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 SCFL Premier Division defeat against struggling Loxwood at Middle Road.

That defeat extended Mussels’ winless run in all competitions to eight matches.

It left them just two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Donnelly was appointed Shoreham manager at the start of last season – a campaign which ended in relegation from the then Bostik League South.

The club stuck by the experienced boss after returning to the SCFL.

But Donnelly felt now was the right time to go. He said: “I stopped enjoying it and knew I had to make a decision. The time was right for me to leave the club.

“I just think this is the best decision for myself and the club.

“It gives Shoreham a chance to get a fresh face in.

“It will give me a little break from the game because I stopped enjoying it.

"It’s not been easy since I took over.

“When you’re winning games it obviously helps but it’s not even the defeats that have made me feel it’s time to go.

“The club is going in a direction I don’t want to go in.

“I didn’t feel I could do any more than I was.

“I’ve got a lot of friends at Shoreham and I wish them well in the future.”

Shoreham released the following statement following Donnelly’s departure: “After the defeat at the hands of Loxwood and recent form, Sammy stepped down from the role as manager of Shoreham FC. The club would like to thank Sammy for all he has done at the club and wish him well for the future.

“The club will now be looking for a new long-term manager with immediate effect. Candidates must contact the club with CV via email to shorehamfcyouth@gmail.com.”

