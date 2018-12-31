Sammy Donnelly named Southwick manager

Sammy Donnelly has been appointed Southwick manager.
The 71-year-old stepped down as Shoreham boss earlier this month but has quickly returned to management.
Ben Shoulders' resignation was accepted by the Southwick committee in the wake of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Seaford - and the club have moved swiftly to find his replacement.
Donnelly has a wealth of experience having been in management for over 40 years but faces a tough task to turn things around at Wickers.
Southwick have lost each of their previous four matches and sit fourth from bottom in SCFL Division 1 with just four league wins all season.
Donnelly becomes the club's fifth manager since the start of last season. Joint bosses Tony Gratwicke and Jeff Piner, Curtis Foster, player-manager Justin Gregory and Shoulders have all come and gone since the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.
