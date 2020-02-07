Salford City v Crawley Town: Reds look to improve on poor away record

Crawley Town will be heading to Salford City this week looking to improve their poor record on the road this season.

The Reds go into the game with just one away win to their name all season and only Stevenage have picked up fewer points than the Reds on the road.

However, Crawley have been in great form recently with just one defeat in their previous nine games.

John Yems seems to have given the Crawley squad a belief that they can win games and that has shown in their results and performances.

Crawley’s opponents Salford City currently sit two places but just one point above Crawley, with both teams in a decent run of form.

Salford are unbeaten in their previous four games, with two wins and two draws.

Both of Salford’s wins have come away from the Peninsula Stadium, where they beat Cambridge United (4-0) and Forest Green Rovers (2-1).

At home it has been a different story for Salford as they have poor form at home, with just one win in their previous eight home games.

It’s a record that Yems’ Crawley side will look at knowing they have an opportunity to bring some points back to Crawley.

However, Crawley will also be aware Salford have a very strong squad for League Two, with the likes of James Wilson, Adam Rooney, Bruno Andrade and Richie Towell being very good players for a team mid-table in League Two.

These players have come to Salford due to them continuing to spend big, as they have done since the Class of 92 came into ownership at the club.

However, Salford have struggled a bit this season after they targeted another promotion, which isn’t impossible but seems unlikely at this point of the season.

Crawley will travel to the Peninsula Stadium hoping to replicate the result they gained in the second week of the season when they dominated Salford and won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Nathan Ferguson and Bez Lubala.

If the Reds do manage to force a win, they will leapfrog Salford in the table and potentially rise to 11th in the standings.