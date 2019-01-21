Rustington's treble dream remains alive

Rustington kept their treble hopes alive after booking a spot in the SCFL Division 2 Cup quarter-finals.

Kerry Hardwell’s troops romped to a resounding 9-1 second-round win over Worthing Town to set up another last-eight date with Upper Beeding.

Blues, who remain unbeaten in the league and a point off table-toppers Angmering Seniors in third, sealed a Sussex Intermediate Cup quarter-final spot last time out.

Rustington had no trouble dismantling Worthing Town to keep the hopes of three trophies this season alive.

Josh Irish netted four times, while Chris Darwin was at the double to inspire Blues past Town.

Rustington boss Hardwell was understandably delighted with the crushing triumph.

He said: “It was another emphatic performance from the lads.

“Like every game this season I had make changes due to injuries and unavailability.

“Myself, Jon Tucker (Rustington assistant manager) and Mark Rowland asked the boys to try to replicate last week’s performance and we got pretty much what we asked for, everyone was top drawer again.”

Blues were pressing from the outset and Tom Ryder slotted home the opener on 17 minutes.

That goal was the difference at the break but Rustington ran riot after the restart.

Darwin doubled Blues’ advantage on 50 minutes and the hosts never looked back.

Irish opened his account on the hour then had another two minutes later.

Paraficz made it five ten minutes later before Irish completed his hat-trick less than a minute later.

Ryan Warr’s tidy finish pulled one back for Worthing Town. But Blues made it seven when Irish got his fourth of the game late on.

There was still time for Mike Gilchrist and Darwin - his second - to round things off. Rustington return to league action after successive cup games when they travel to Brighton Electricity on Saturday.

RUSTINGTON: Nash; Beaney, Gilchrist, R.Miles, Hudson, Jenkins, Paraficz, Ryder, Irish, Darwin. Subs: Bennett, Chick, O.Miles, Llewellyn, Edwards.

