Rustington Otters Football Club has got only old storage containers that are beyond repair and these are used for training and match equipment, such as goals, cones, first aid and flags.

It is a non-profit club run by volunteers and nearly every penny goes to necessary expenses, so the club is turning to supporters for help with its bid to provide new storage, training and toilet facilities.

The target is £20,000 and all pledges made to the GoFundMe appeal by March 21 at 8.21pm will go to the club.

Rustington Otters Football Club is one of the largest youth football clubs in the Arun district and currently offers youth football to more than 250 boys and girls from Under 6 to Under 16

Mark Ward, fixtures and media secretary, and U13 coach, said: “There are no changing and toilet facilities. Although we have mixed teams, we cannot support a girls only team without separate facilities and we have no other income, as we cannot sell tea and coffees to help bring additional funds into the club.

“To that end, we would like to replace storage and introduce toilets as a minimum, kitchen facilities would be a very nice to have so that we can invest more into the children at the club.”

The club was formed in 1969 by a group of enthusiastic parents and it has been run by volunteers ever since. It is one of the largest youth football clubs in the Arun district, supporting 20 teams for more than 250 children aged four to 16.

Training generally takes place on Saturday mornings at Woodlands Park Sportsfield, in Station Road, Angmering.

Mark said: “From the chair and committee to coaches and helpers, they are all giving up their spare time to run the club, coach the children and manage games whilst keeping the children learning and safe.

“Many hours are put in by every volunteer to make training inclusive, progressive and most importantly fun.

“The club pump all membership money into pitch rental, equipment, FA and match fees, with very little left for improving facilities and raising funds for the club. We are very lucky to have some kit sponsorship from local companies, with some teams getting hand-me-downs where sponsorship isn’t available.”