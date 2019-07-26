Rustington name new manager

Rustington have unveiled Marcus Robertshaw as their new boss.

Having represented the club at youth team, under-18 and first-team level as a player, he now takes up the manager's position.

Robertshaw has previous managerial experience, leading West Sussex League outfit Angmering for two seasons.

But this is a step up for the Blues' new boss and a first role at Intermediate level.

Chairman Trevor Waller and Mark Rowland will add valuable experience assisting Robertshaw for the upcoming SCFL Division 2 campaign.

Rustington have once again handed an opportunity to a young manager after Kerry Hardwell won the league and cup double with the club last season in his first season in senior management before resigning.

The club commented: "Rustington has a proud record and proven success at developing and giving young managers an opportunity, it's hoped Marcus can continue that trend.

"We go into the new season looking to consolidate during a of transition for the club and we welcome a host of new players that are shaping up well as we continue our pre-season preparations.

"Everyone wishes Marcus, Trev and Mark well in their new roles and we look forward to supporting them as we look to move forward as a club.

"Further details with regards to this year's playing squad will be announced in due course."

Rustington have announced Regan Miles, Jack Llewellyn, Ben West, Richard John, Ollie Rowland and James Bennett have committed to the club for the new season.

The Blues have lost the core of the squad from last season, with several following former manager Kerry Hardwell and his assistant Jon Tucker to East Preston, who were named joint bosses earlier in the summer.

