Rustington manager Hardwell: 'We're almost there'

Rustington are just three points away from claiming promotion to the SCFL Division 1.

Their 5-1 away win at Bosham has given them an almost unassailble lead at the top. Manager Kerry Hardwell said: “We’re almost there.

“We secured three points away from home Saturday against a young talented Bosham side.”

SEE ALSO Rustington win tops great week for manager Kerry Hardwell | Ex-player Hardwell handed Rustington manager's role | Rustington bounce back from semi-final defeat with Littlehampton United win

Rustington got off to flyer and within 27 minutes Krzysztof Paraficz put them 1-0 up with a great finish from the edge of the box.

And five minutes before the break, Josh Irish got his goal firing past the Bosham goalkeeper.

In the second half the Blues came racing out the blocks and winger Tom Ryder fired home from close range on 49 minutes.

Hardwell said: “Fair play to the Bosham side, they didn’t stop playing in the right way the whole game and on 64 minutes a mix up in defence allowed Nick Edgington to get on the score sheet.”

On 84 minutes, Rustington got their fourth after a great move involving manager Hardwell was finished off by Chris Darwin. Tom Ryder squared to Darwin to finish off the scoring.

Hardwell said: “It was another good performance ,especially with 10 players unavailable with injuries and unavailability.

Next up for The Blues is an away trip to Westfield.

Rustington: Billy Nash, John Beaney, Alex Maciver, Mike Gilchrist, Oli Chick, Gary Peters, Liam O’Connor, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin. Subs: Regan Miles, Carl Bennett, Kerry Hardwell