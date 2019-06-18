Rustington inviting applications for vacant manager's role

Rustington are still inviting applications for their vacant manager’s position.

The club have been searching for a new boss after Kerry Hardwell took the decision to step down last month.

In his first season in senior management, the former Pagham and Wick forward guided the Blues to a second successive Southern Combination League Division 2 title, as well as lifting the League Cup.

It was the second season in succession Rustington have won the double following on from Jon Tucker, who was Hardwell’s assisstant last term, guided the club to league and Sussex Intermediate Cup honours in 2017/18.

Both Hardwell and Tucker have taken up a joint manager role at East Preston, but Rustington are still to appoint a replacement.

Interest has been high in the position, with the club searching to lift at least two trophies in a season for the third consecutive campaign in 2019/20.

A change in circumstance means Rustington are seeking a candidate to take up the position with immediate effect.

Anyone interested should email Jamesdbennett10@hotmail.com

