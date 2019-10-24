Rumour has it / Manchester City to bid for Napoli star midfielder and Juventus want Paul Pogba back

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are preparing a bid for Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 23-year-old Spain international signed for Napoli for £25.5m from Real Betis last year. He was the stand-out player for his country during the under-21 European Championships last summer.

Juventus are likely to do battle with Real Madrid next summer to secure the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The French midfielder, who moved back to Old Trafford in 2016 for £89.3 million from Juve, has apparently told the Premier League side he will not sign a new contract at United.

West Ham and Wolves are monitoring AC Milan winger Suso. The Spaniard, who also made 14 appearances at Liverpool earlier in his career, is valued at around £35m. Fiorentina and Sevilla are also keen on the Spain international.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are vying for Borussia Monchengladbach's Swiss star Denis Zakaria. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder would be available but bidding would start at £35m for the man from Geneva.

Schalke goalkeeper and skipper Alexander Nubel, 23, is attracting the attention of the top clubs around Europe. Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed an interest but Bayern Munich look set to move when his contract expires next summer. The 6ft 4in stopper has made 17 appearances for Germany under-21s.

Arsenal are prepared to part with £40m to land RB Leipzig's £40m centre-back Dayot Upamecano. Unai Emery is keen to boost his defence and he sees the Frenchman as a perfect fit. The centre-back has made 14 appearances for France under-21s. The 20-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season.

Besiktas are ready to open talks with Everton on a possible loan deal for their out-of-favour striker Cenk Tosun. Besiktas’ head of football, Erdal Torunogullari, is expected to talk with Tosun, who is believed to be unhappy at Goodison.

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper said a move to Ajax last summer was never close and that he is happy at Albion for now.