Rocks Reflections: The three burning questions Bognor have to answer

It feels like the same story, week in week out at the moment for the Rocks.

Huffed and puffed and played okay for 90 minutes but beaten again because of individual mistakes.

It’s a real quandary for any fan and again it was heartening to see the same faces travelling to Dulwich Hamlet last Saturday probably expecting defeat.

That outlook was such a shame considering the battles we had against them over many years, which were all close games.

Yet currently we are on different pages of the football book to Dulwich - only a few years after we were above them in the football pyramid.

So what is the answer?

Do we change the management?

Do we have a wholesale clear-out?

Do we accept we have some excellent young talent and give them time to rise to this level?

Or is it a mix of all three?

This Saturday we welcome Haringey Borough and to say it’s a must-win game is a bit over the top, but it’s getting close to that.

The club need the huge boost in confidence that a win on Saturday could deliver to a team playing with fear - and it’s that fear which would explain mistake after mistake being made.

We need a goal coming off someone’s backside or a huge deflection to get that winning feeling back among the squad.

It’s easy to see that our front three of Dan Smith, Jimmy Muitt and Brad Lethbridge is up there with some of the best in the league, but we’re just not firing. I hope it’ll come, and I hope this Saturday is the day.

This Saturday we welcome All Call Signs to Nyewood Lane as match sponsors and I’m excited by that prospect.

At the start of the season the Bognor Regis Town FC Supporters’ Club won a match sponsorship and the moment we saw we had won, we knew exactly what we were going to do with it – it was a no-brainer.

To donate it to All Call Sign was a small gesture of thanks for everything they have done in the local community.

As a club we can only look on in awe at how they engage the community. The work done by the whole team to recognise a gap in care for active service members and veterans and then make huge strides to fix it is something we can only applaud, support and get behind.

We hope they enjoy their day and the fans dig deep to support an amazing charity.

Up the Rocks!