Rockettes boosted by grants - Felpham lads lift trophy

Bognor Regis Town Youth FC are promoting wellbeing and fitness in girls’ football.

They are dedicated to making football as accessible to girls as it is to boys. They support the FA’s game plan for growth to double the number of girls playing football.

Felpham Colts under-nine Blues

They provide a fun and safe place to play football, training sessions are open to everyone regardless of age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, ability or disability.

A spokeswoman said: “The local community severely lacks opportunities and has limited teams for young girls to play football. Girls should not be subjected to discrimination or disadvantage in sport because of their gender.

“We have a squad of around 85 girls signed up with the club – we are still growing and always looking for new players (aged between about seven and 16.

“We recently requested funding through Arun Wellbeing to replace old goals that are dangerous and no longer meet health and safety guildlines.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Arun Wellbeing & Health Partnership small grants fund for their generous grant towards a new set of wheeled goals.”

The Rockettes have also said a big thanks after receiving a ‘Magic Little Grant’ from Localgiving and Postcode Community Trust , a grant-giving charity funded entirely by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

It will enable the Rockettes to buy training equipment, kits, pay for courses for coaches, winter pitch hire and insurance.

If your know anyone who might like to join the Rockettes please contact Gemma Williams on 07882 547058, or for more visit www.facebook.com/pg/BRTYFCGIRLS/

UNDER-NINE

Felpham Colts Blues under-nines cemented another great season with a fantastic win in their last tournament of the season.

At Littlehampton they won four of their five group games and finished top of their group. They went on to beat hosts Littlehampton 3-0 in the semi-final to set up a final against rivals Bognor Blues.

It was 0-0 after normal time but in extra time Felpham edged ahead to win the under-nine plate 2-0.

Coach Steve Gracey said: “We really came together as one unit. We only conceded two goals in open play in seven games all day which really shows how tight we are. I’m so so pleased for them all. Massive thanks to all involved, especially to our opponents Bognor Blues.”

Pictured (L-R) are Jack Gregory, Toby Byne, Ted Quinn, Riley Kharoubi, Reuben Checkley, Jardel Gundogdu, Yusuf Ugur, Jarko Panov, Charlie Gracey, Sam Blissett, Max Hilditch, coach Matt Byne.