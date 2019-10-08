REVEALED which Premier League club have the most players out on loan? Surprisingly Brighton and Hove Albion have the fourth highest amount, while Manchester City are on top of the loan marker table. Where does your club rank? Figures from transfermarket.co.uk. 1. Manchester City - 36 City lead the way with Premier League loanees. They currently have 36 plying their trade away from the Etihad. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Chelsea - 28 Chelsea have been active in the loan market for quite some time. With Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Tomori all reaping the benefits this season. They currently have 28 on loan. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Watford - 24 Quique Snchez Flores has to keep his eye on 24 players who are out on loan from Vicarage Road Getty Buy a Photo 4. Brighton and Hove Albion - 20 Brighton are surprisingly in fourth place with 20 loan players dotted around Europe, South America and the lower divisions. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5