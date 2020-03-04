Revealed: The most viewed goals on YouTube: including Messi, Beckham, Ronaldo and Maradona Football is all about the goals scored and people love to re-watch their favourite goals and bring back those memories again and again. This led Ticketgum.com to consider what is the most viewed goal of all time on You Tube? 1. Messi vs Real Madrid When: La Liga, 2017'Views on You Tube: 39,473,909 Getty Buy a Photo 2. Roberto Carlos vs France When: Le Tournoi 1997'Views on You Tube: 24,493,370 Getty Buy a Photo 3. Beckham vs Greece When: World Cup qualifiers 2002'Views on You Tube: 15,108,915 Getty Buy a Photo 4. Maradona vs England WC, 1986'Views on You Tube: 9163,451 Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4