Returning Bognor playmaker says: I'm happy to be 'home'

Home is where the heart is for midfielder Stuart Green as he prepares for his return to Bognor.

The playmaker, who spent two seasons with the Rocks before heading out of Nyewood Lane, admits he has a special place in his heart for the club.

Attacking midfielder Green has been recruited from AFC Totton by boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake to boost the Rocks squad. And he says he is ready, willing and able to knuckle down and work hard when pre-season training starts this Friday.

Green, who also includes Moneyfields, Salisbury and Winchester among his former clubs, said: "Fans make a football club and I can't wait to play for the Bognor fans once more. I enjoyed two great seasons at Nyewood Lane and the club and supporters caught a bit of my heart and I cannot wait to get back.

"When the chance arose to return I jumped at it. I had other clubs interested in signing me, too, but when I heard there was a chance Bognor would come in, I knew I had to hold out for them and not miss out."

Green, who played a pivotal part in Bognor's FA Trophy run to the semi-final, eventually losing 3-1 on aggregate over two legs to Grimsby Town in 2016, has fond memories of his team-mates in his first spell at the club. He added: "I played with some great players in my time at Nyewood Lane; players such as Jason Prior, Craig Robson and Grant Smith and they've all gone on to do so well with their careers. We shared some fantastic memories at Bognor and I want to create new memories this time.

"I am relishing the chance to work hard and learn from Robbie Blake. I've heard so many good things about him as a coach and that he is similar to Darin Killpartrick -- and that is great praise given just how good Dabba is as a coach."

Green is just one player added to a Rocks squad that has been strengthened by the recruitment of ex-Pompey duo Dan Smith and Freddie Read, utility player James Crane from Worthing and Ashton Leigh from Baffins Milton Rovers – while regulars such as Jimmy Muitt, Doug Tuck, Harvey Whyte and Keaton Wood have committed to a deal as well.

The teacher from Chandler's Ford, Hants, is also looking forward to reacquainting himself with former team-mates in the shape of Tuck and Whyte. And Green, a Tottenham supporter, says he can't wait to rib old pal Tuck about his love of north London rivals Arsenal. He said: "We finished above them so I can have some banter with Doug."

No doubt Tuck, said to be as quick with his comebacks as he is with his passes, will remind Green that Spurs haven't won a trophy in 11 years and last won the top-flight title in 1961...