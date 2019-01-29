'Resilient' Worthing United showing right attitude in survival bid

Adam Kipling says Worthing United are showing resilience and the right attitude to improve the club’s precarious SCFL Division 1 league position.

Mavericks were on the wrong end of a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Mile Oak on Saturday to leave them rock bottom.

But recently appointed manager Kipling, whose won one of his five games in charge of United, is confident results will begin to improve.

The Mavericks manager feels the penny has dropped with his players and everyone is pulling in the right direction to start moving up the table.

He said: “The form over the past five games that I have been in charge of is consistent with what has gone on before we took charge this season.

“In some aspects our team performances have improved over the past five games.

“It’s been going on for at least 18 months now, hence the relegation from last season.

“The players recognise they are in a battle and are now showing the resilience and attitude to improve the league position.

“There are currently 33 points to play for and we intend to compete for every single one of them.”

Craig Anderson, Jack Stenning and Joe Hall netted inside the opening 25 minutes to leave United with a mountain to climb in their league clash against in-form Mile Oak at Lyons Way.

There was no way back for Mavericks when Adam Dine fired in a fourth three minutes after the restart.

Anderson (his second) and substitute Karl Gillingham rounded things off in the final five minutes.

It’s a result Kipling want United to quickly forget. He said: “It was a bad performance and as a team we didn’t deserve anything from the match.”

Basement boys Mavericks’ scheduled league clash at two-places above Midhurst tonight has been called off.

United make the trip to third-placed Bexhill United on Saturday.

