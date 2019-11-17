Reds plumb the depths against Morecambe - Crawley Town opinion

Crawley Town recognised the maritime links of visitors Morecambe by really plumbing the depths against League Two’s bottom club.

They are there for a reason and looked weak opposition but Crawley served up some woeful fare and had to settle for a point.

The outcome was predictable. Gaby Cioffi must realise that his charges do not know how to play and win against poor sides. We have seen it many times before and it is truly the club’s DNA. That has to be the reason that so many of the team played ineffectively at the same time.

Maybe they are not following the manager’s instructions; so perhaps they should be dropped. Possibly the manager hasn’t got a clue in which case resignation would be an option. His predictable post match platitudes serve no purpose mirroring his like for like substitutions. If it is not working then change something.

Perhaps it is the time of year and it was pointed out to me “it is pantomime season” while a reference to the “Keystone Cops” was painful but quite understandable. I know it is not just me. We have seen similar abject displays before but they have rarely led to the Reds being booed off the field after the final whistle as they were against the Shrimps.

There were a few good points. Reece Grego-Cox worked his socks off but rarely found anyone in the box to collect his crosses but the standard of passing and marking remained consistently low. Dannie Bulman was overstretched trying to shore up the midfield and when Morecambe brought on Voldemort, aka Kevin Ellison, the two oldest players in the EFL faced each other. I left feeling totally gutted.

Crawley’s disenchantment with the EFL Trophy was confirmed with their 4-1 defeat in the dead rubber by Oxford United but, although their performance was below par, the result was not helped by the referee. Rookie official Josh Smith condemned the Reds to certain defeat by awarding three penalties and sending off George Francomb.

Panutche Camara looked like the man most likely to succeed and, although nobody played really poorly, none of them excelled in any way. Once again the substitutions bringing on more experienced players did not improve anything.

For Crawley Town the Trophy seems like a competition too far as emphasised by the pitiful crowd of 412 but remember last season’s Wembley final between Portsmouth and Sunderland attracted more spectators than the FA Cup final itself.