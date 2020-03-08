Reds dish it out and Oldham Athletic struggle - Crawley Town opinion

Monty Python will be recalled for saying “and now for something completely different” and that is what Crawley Town fans saw as their favourites rolled over Oldham Athletic on their way to a 3-0 win.

The change was evolutionary as three substitutions each raised the Reds’ performance a notch higher.

It wasn’t all one way as the visitors, fresh from their five nil drubbing of Newport County, gave as good as they got in the first half. They might have taken the lead but Glenn Morris defied them with a fine double save and the excellent central pairing of Jordan Tunnicliffe and Jamie Sendles-White gradually gained command.

The Latics did not help themselves by discarding the usual jibe about Southern softies as they found the going tough and their fitness seemed to let them down. There were several stoppages for injury and when Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson limped off it ensured an easy passage for Crawley.

SEE ALSO 'The result flattered Oldham' - Ashley Nadesan after comfortable Crawley win | 'Long may it continue' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after convincing home victory over Oldham

The change meant that Oldham’s danger man, Gevaro Nepomuceno, had to cover at left back and the visitors’ threat was gone. The Latic’s defence looked lumpen at times possibly because a number of them looked to have the build of American Football quarterbacks and they were painfully exposed.

Following an even and entertaining start Reds turned the screw in the second period. They held a narrow lead as Ricky German had neatly tucked away his first goal on his League Two debut. Ashley Nadesan did splendidly to set up that opportunity after 36 minutes. Nadesan got the second himself finishing off a fast break by Tarryn Allarakhia which came as a great relief as his superb build up play had been blighted by wretched luck in front of goal.

A few minutes later Bez Lubala was hauled down by Mohamad Sylla and he nonchalantly slotted the resulting spot kick to make it 3-0. I was relieved the penalty had been awarded as referee Charles Breakspear and his team had earned the opprobrium of the West Stand faithful. We knew what to expect from this official and we got it. I wonder how many times I have written similar words over the seasons.

The introduction of Jack Powell, Allarakhia especially, and Panutche Camara spurred Reds on to an exhibition of fast, intricate one touch football that left the visitors bemused. Had the finishing matched the creativity we might have scored seven or eight. Significantly just four goals have been conceded in the last seven games.

The steady improvement in the team’s play and, importantly, in results has continued. It is a while since the fans have enjoyed a game as much as this one. Furthermore the progress has been made despite a worrying injury list. The spirit is back in the club as any fears of relegation have been eliminated. If things go on like this it might even stop raining.