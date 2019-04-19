Real Madrid set to sign Chelsea's Eden Hazard, West Ham offered Roma striker - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Real Madrid are set to seal the signing of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, for £86m. (Marca) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Eden Hazard (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images) Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool and plans to hand in a transfer request, Chelsea forward is set to turn down a 12-month contract extension offer - Rumour Mill