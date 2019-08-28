'Real buzz' around Mile Oak as flying start continues

Mile Oak’s brilliant start to the season has helped create a real buzz around the club.

That is the view of manager Curtis Foster, who has seen his side win four and draw the other of their opening five competitive matches this term.

Oak’s fine form continued over the bank holiday weekend, with a 3-0 win at Worthing United on Saturday followed by a 4-2 triumph as they welcomed Seaford Town less than 48 hours later.

Maximum points in those matches were enough to take them a point clear at the top and Foster is delighted with how things are going.

He said: “We are all on the same page as staff and players and it’s evident in our performances. Everything is going well. The atmosphere is good, training and games are being played at a high tempo.

“There’s a real buzz around the club at the moment.

“We have played strong opposition already and that will continue throughout the season. We are just focused on doing what we know we are capable of.”

A first half double from Joe Benn and Harvey Dunk’s strike – also before the break – ensured Mile Oak wrapped up a comprehensive 3-0 win at neighbours Worthing United on Saturday.

Foster’s men were then back in action less than 48 hours later in sweltering conditions as they hosted Seaford.

Benn was once again the star for Mile Oak, bagging a hat-trick in the 4-2 triumph to make it five goals in two matches over the bank holiday. The hosts sealed the three points the hard way, battling back from 2-0 down to claim victory. Seaford were reduced to ten men minutes before Benn grabbed his second to pull it back to 2-2.

The in-form midfielder added another to complete his hat-trick after the restart, while Michael Gould also struck to round off the fightback victory.

Mile Oak make the trip to Southern Counties East Division 1 side Rochester United in an FA Vase clash on Saturday.

