RANKED: Every League Two squad's market value - and how Crawley Town compares

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Crawley Town compares to their league rivals.
All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.
1. Harrogate Town - £1.26m
Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.
2. Sutton United - £1.28m
Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag.
3. Scunthorpe United - £1.46m
Experienced Harry Bunn is valued at £293,000.
4. Stevenage - £1.67m
Scott Cuthbert is valued at £225,000 as is Stevenage's biggest asset.