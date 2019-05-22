Rangers see a bid rejected for reported Sunderland and Portsmouth target - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Rangers have seen a bid rejected for reported Sunderland and Portsmouth target George Edmundson, the Daily Mail understands.

The report states the SPFL club did not meet the Oldham Athletic defender's valuation, which more than £450,000.

George Edmundson

With Stoke, Hull, Preston and Fleetwood also said to be interested, the report says the Latics hope to spark a bidding war for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Pompey remain interested in Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer with Matt Clarke likely to leave Fratton Park.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett will consider a permanent swoop for Viv Solomon-Otabor should he decide to leave Birmingham City.

The winger, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park, has been offered a new contract by the Blues but is yet to put pen to paper.

And should the 23-year-old opt against signing, Jackett admits he would mull over bringing him back to the south coast and help him fulfill his potential.

Barnsley and Hull City are plotting a move for Dundee left-back Nathan Ralph, according to the Scottish Sun.

And because of Dundee's relegation to the Scottish Championship, it is claimed he will leave on a free this summer due to a clause in his contract.

Hull are already said to have made contact with Ralph's representatives whereas Barnsley are also tracking his progress.

The news followed before the Tykes confirmed the permanent capture of Mike-Steven Bahre from Hannover.

Stoke City are confident of wrapping up a deal for out-of-contract Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies, as reported by Stoke On Trent Live.

Davies is tipped to join in a double deal with Millwall striker Lee Gregory also on the Potters' close radar.

The Welsh international has been frequently watched by Stoke - identifying him as a possible replacement for Jack Butland.

Recent speculation suggests Daniel Stendel is braced for his departure with AFC Flyde's Jay Lynch and Exeter's Christy Pym touted with moves to Oakwell.

Luton Town could face a battle to keep hold of James Justin after the Daily Mail revealed Leicester City are sniffing around.

The report adds that with just one-year remaining on his current contract, the Hatters are seeking £5million in order to sell.

Justin, who was named in the League One Team of the Year, has been tracked by Stoke City and West Brom.

The full-back featured in all-but-three of Luton's League One fixtures this term on their way to being crowned League One champions.

Peterborough United are poised to sign left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy from National League North newcomers King’s Lynn Town.

A report in the Eastern Daily Press claims Blake-Tracy has signed a two-year deal at the ABAX Stadium for a transfer fee to be decided by a tribunal.

The 23-year-old, out-of-contract this summer. was also being pursued by League Two sides Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage.

Marko Marosi has left Doncaster Rovers after failing to agree a new deal, Grant McCann has revealed.

McCann had made an offer to the goalkeeper, keen to keep him at the Keepmoat for a sixth season.

But the terms on offer did not match those expected by Marosi and he leaves the summer on the expiration of his contract. You can read the full story HERE.

Elsewhere, Gillingham have appointed ex-Rotherham United and Peterborough chief Steve Evans as their new manager.

In other League One transfer news, Aston Villa have joined the race for Charlton Athletic star Joe Aribo, according to Football League World.

Burton Albion have completed the signing of John-Joe O'Toole from Northampton Town on a free transfer.

AFC Wimbledon have overcome the likes of Fulham, Ipswich, Charlton and Oxford to sign Met Police left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, Football Insider says.

Stuart Sinclair has linked up with old boss Darrell Clarke at Walsall as they look to bounce back to the third-tier at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has opened talks with West Brom over the vacant managerial role.

It is believed The Baggies have already held preliminary discussions with Cowley and are planning a second round of talks this week.

The 40-year-old would cost West Brom £500,000 in compensation should they decide he is the man to take them forward.

Middlesbrough also hold an interest in Cowley after Tony Pulis' exit but Albion are further down the line with their search.

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has told top scorer Tyler Walker he wants him to return to the Stags next season - if it is an option.

The Nottingham Forest loanee striker, who bagged 26 goals for Mansfield, will meet with Reds boss Martin O’Neill this week to discuss his future.

Aware there will be huge competition if Forest allow him out on loan again, Dempster has already told Walker he'd welcome him back with open arms.

In other League Two transfer news, Stevenage have beaten Leicester City to the signing of Hastings defender Jamie Fielding, TEAMTalk says.

Carlisle United have made a "substantial bid" for Rotherham United forward Jerry Yates while Oldham have signed defender Alex Iacovitti from Nottingham Forest following a loan spell.

David Worrall has agreed a new contract at Port Vale, fending off competition from several other EFL clubs - according to manager John Askey.