Queens Park Rangers midfielder joins Burgess Hill Town on loan

Burgess Hill Town have made a deadline day signing as they enter the final six games of the season

Prior to the 5pm cut-off, Simon Wormull completed the signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joe Felix.

Simon Wormull

Felix joins until the end of the season and goes straight into tomorrow’s matchday squad for the trip to Merstham.

