Quartet commit to Worthing for next season

Worthing have tied down four players as work continues to assemble a squad for next season.

Adam Hinshelwood has held positive talks with Callum Kealy, Jesse Starkey, Ollie Pearce and Ross Edwards over the past week - and all have agreed to remain at Woodside Road.

And the Worthing boss remains optimistic that a deal to keep starlet Ricky Aguiar can be struck later this week.

Hinshelwood has stressed his desire to keep the majority of last season’s squad together.

Now it looks as though five of those have been tied down and the former Brighton defender is hopeful more will follow suit following discussions.

Hinshelwood said: “I’ve had some good conversations over the past week.

“I’ve spoke to Ross Edwards, Callum Kealy, Ollie Pearce and Jesse Starkey, with all of those agreeing to come back next season.

“We’re hoping to get Ricky Aguiar tied down this week as well.

“It’s all agreed but it’s just a case of getting him in.

“We weren’t too far away last season.

“But the last five games killed us a little bit.

“We wanted to keep the nucleus of what we had and I think we’ll only get better and learn from last year’s experience.

“I’m quietly confident that we’ll get the rest of the deals we want done and all signed up.”

Worthing were beaten 4-1 in a charity friendly against SCFL Division 1 outfit Wick at Crabtree Park on Saturday.

