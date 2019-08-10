Punjab United 0 Broadbridge Heath 1: Bears advance to the preliminary round for the first time

Broadbridge Heath advanced to the FA Cup preliminary round for the first time after defeating Punjab United 1-0 away from home after an own goal from Punjab defender George Goodwin saw them through.

With the game broadcast live on the BBC and the Bears looking to secure their first win in the FA Cup, Heath looked to set their stall out early and take the game to the opposition.

The game started off with both teams looking to keep the ball on the deck and play football but both sides were hampered by the tricky windy conditions at the ground in Gravesend.

The deadlock was broken just before half time with the aid of the wind, Punjab defender George Goodwin got the final touch as the ball ballooned up in the air and was not dealt with by keeper Joe Hagan.

The second half started off just as hotly contested as the first with Punjab striker Adgronmu testing Conor Evento with a strike from outside the area. Punjab got another chance on 72 minutes but the shot was a tame effort for Evento to get hold of.

Hagan was nearly caught out trying to take on Jamie Taylor at the edge of his own six yard box but managed to get away with it.

Punjab got a free kick in a promising position on 79 minutes but, again, Evento didn't have to move for the save.

Heath had a chance to make it two after a superb pass through the back four by Taylor, but Scott Weller could not get it under control and the chance was gone.

Straten Radclif had a golden chance on 89 minutes as the ball came over from the right hand side which wasn't dealt with by the Bears defenders, it came to him as he ran through on the left, but he rushed the shot as Evento watched it fly by his right post.

Punjab had a glaring opportunity on 92 minutes, as the ball was perfectly floated back into the Heath box after coming out to edge of the area, and Ayomide Masekounmi raced in and was one on one with the keeper, but could only see his placed effort strike the post and cleared hastily by the Heath defence.

Despite being second best throughout the second half, the Bears managed to hold on for the win and will be grateful in the knowledge that they will receive the prize money of £2250 for making the next round of the illustrious competition.

Broadbridge Heath: Evento, Flack, Robinson (Watts 74), Maxwell, Tuck, Carney, Waddingham, Bold (Jones 90), Cousins, Taylor, Weller (Godfrey 85). Unused: Hull, Whiteley, Trigwell,