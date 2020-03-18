Premier League paper talk: Brighton rival's eye BIG deals as Arsenal and Chelsea chase European stars

UEFA announced on Tuesday that the Premier League must finish their 2019/20 season before June 30, meaning it is a race against time to begin next term in good time.

But still, media outlets in the UK and abroad continue to gossip about which players top-flight clubs could acquire for the new campaign, so scroll down to see the latest gossip from around the web.

Newcastle United are unlikely to activate the £10m release clause in order to sign the injured Jetro Willems permanently. His contract at Frankfurt expires in 2021. (Bild)

Alan Hutton has tipped the Magpies to sign Phil Jones from Manchester United this summer because of the impact Steve Bruce will make on the 28-year-old. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are plotting a 'significant' effort to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who is reportedly free to depart this summer. (Talksport)

A host of Premier League clubs are set to be put on red alert with reports that Real Madrid are considering letting Gareth Bale leave for FREE this summer. (Marca)

Liverpool remain interested in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and have asked former player Martin Skrtel for his thoughts on him. Chelsea are also keen. (Takvim)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling following a successful loan spell at Roma. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Kieran Trippier has revealed he wants to retire at Burnley and the Clarets are the only club that could tempt him back to the Premier League. (Burnley Express)

BBC pundit Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a reported Tottenham target, for £35m if they are promoted. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are readying to bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson having impressed on loan at Cardiff City. (Football Insider)

UEFA is aiming to see all domestic competitions - including the Premier League - end by June 30 providing it is ‘appropriate and prudent enough.’ (Various)