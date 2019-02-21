Portsmouth striker heads for Cork - and it's a blow for Bognor

Dan Smith's Bognor loan spell is over - he has moved to Cork City for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in 21 league games to boost the Rocks' Bostik premier division promotion ambitions, and has helped them make progress in the FA Cup and Sussex Senior Cup.

Pompey had indicated at the turn of the year they might want him playing at a higher level - possibly in the National League - but have now arranged for him to join Cork until the end of the season. Cork play in the League of Ireland premier division.

It's a blow to the Rocks squad and there is no news yet on whether they will seek to bring in a replacement. It still leaves them with top scorer Jimmy Muitt and another Pompey loanee Brad Lethbridge up front, but with other forwards Jimmy Wild and Mason Walsh injured or just coming back to fitness, Jack Pearce may feel he needs another striker.

A Rocks spokesman said: "We wish Dan all the best in Ireland and thank him for all his efforts at Bognor Regis Town Football Club."