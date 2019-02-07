Portsmouth not interested in bringing defender back to Fratton Park, Bradford City loanee wants permanent move - League 1 latest

Bradford City loanee Jacob Butterfield is open to signing a permanent deal with the club when his Derby County contract expires in the summer.

Butterfield, a boyhood Bantams fans, joined on loan from the Rams in January after falling out-of-favour under Frank Lampard.

Greg Halford (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And while his main focus is keeping Bradford in League One, the 28-year-old has refused rule out a longer stay at Valley Parade.

"I'm out of contract but my main focus at this point is this season," he told BBC West Yorkshire.

"Getting in the team, helping the team win some games and stay in the division. That's my full focus at the minute. But I'm out of contract so it's definitely something I would look at."

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed the club are not interested in bringing free agent Greg Halford back to Fratton Park.

The former Blues favourite revealed on Twitter this week that his agent had been in contact with the club following Jack Whatmough’s injury.

But - Jackett insisted he would not be looking to bring in reinforcements: “We’re not signing any free agents at the moment.”

Barnsley have appointed Dale Tonge as the club’s assistant head coach until the end of the season.

Former assistant Andreas Winkler left to join Jan Siewert’ at Huddersfield Town - leaving Tykes’ boss Daniel Stendel without an assistant at Oakwell.

Tonge stepped up to the plate on a caretaker basis, however has now been handed the role for the remainder of the term as Barnsley eye promotion to the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has confirmed the club have made an approach to re-sign Joe Mason.

The forward began his career at Home Park before leaving for Cardiff City in 2011.

Five years later, he moved to Wolves - however mutually agreed a contract termination last month following a short loan stint at Portsmouth.

Adams told Plymouth Live: "I have made an offer for Joe Mason to take him in.

"The offer is with him and his agent and we are waiting to see if that is acceptable."

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has admitted he is interested in signing a current free agent.

Bowyer, who did not name the player, is seeking a replacement for Karlan Grant following his £2m to Huddersfield Town after failing with bids for Erhun Oztumer and Mo Eisa.

“There’s one that we were trying to get anyway,” Bowyer told South London Press. “But I think the lad is just weighing up options at the moment. I’m not 100 per-cent sure if he’ll come.

“There are not many out there, otherwise we’d have brought them in before. But this lad was at a club and now he has been released, paid off.

“Now he has become more available. He was out of our price-range before, now he might be in it.”