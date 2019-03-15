Portsmouth loanee interested in permanent move, Doncaster Rovers boss believes former club are serious challengers - League 1 and League 2 latest

Portsmouth loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor has admitted he'd be interested in making a permanent switch to Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Birmingham City in January having fallen out of Garry Monk's plans - making just 10 appearances.

Solomon-Otabor will become a free agent in the summer and says he'd be open to remaining on the South Coast.

Meanwhile, James Vaughan is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Scunthorpe while Ronan Curtis could miss the Checkatrade Trophy Final with Sunderland after chopping off his finger.

Doncaster Rovers boss manager Grant McCann believes former club Barnsley are serious challengers to be crowned League One champions.

The Irishman, who will serve a one-match touchline ban this evening, takes his playoff-chasing Doncaster side to Oakwell and he was full of praise for The Tykes.

“Barnsley have been one of the best teams in the league, their form and league position shows it,” said McCann. It wouldn’t surprise me if they went on a run and won the league.

"They may be a few points behind Luton, but stranger things have happened. It’s tight up there between Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland. It’s hard to predict.”

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips insists there is still a belief among his squad that they can make the League One play-offs.

The Seasiders wasted a glorious chance to claw back some points on Tuesday, when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by sixth-placed rivals Doncaster Rovers.

It leaves McPhillips’ men three points behind, having played a game more and with just nine League One fixtures left, starting at Burton Albion tomorrow.

starting at Burton Albion tomorrow.

Peterborough United have seen Rhys Bennett's red card overturned - however have been hit with a FA charge.

Bennett was dubiously dismissed by referee Ollie Yates after conceding a penalty four minutes from time from which AFC Wimbledon scored to win 1-0.

And Posh have now been hit by a FA charge after failing to control their players in the aftermath of the incident.

They are yet to comment but Bennett will now be available for the crunch League One game against Coventry as they aim to keep pace with the playoff places.

In League Two, Paul Scholes left his role as manager of Oldham Athletic after just 31 days via WhatsApp - according to chairman Abdullah Lemsagam

The former Manchester United midfielder joined his boyhood club last month - his first management role - but has immediately resigned.

In a statement, Scholes said it came with great regret, though it "became clear that he would not be able to operate as he intended".

You can read what Lemsagam told Sky Sports News HERE