Portsmouth interested in experienced defender, Sunderland's hopes of signing Bolton player are raised - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland’s hopes of signing Bolton defender Harry Brockbank appear to have increased as he was NOT listed as one of the Trotters' contracted players on Thursday. (Various)

Motherwell are hoping to strike a deal with Celtic over duo Michael Johnston and former Black Cats loanee Lewis Morgan. (Scottish Sun)

Jamal Lowe (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Portsmouth are expected to receive another offer for winger Jamal Lowe from Millwall, who saw an opening offer of £1.5m turned down. (Portsmouth News)

Pompey are interested in Jason Pearce – but Charlton Athletic owner Roland Duchatelet would demand a fee for the experienced centre-back. (London News Online)

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is '100% sure' he will sign the transfer target who has Europa League experience. (Doncaster Free Press)

Rotherham United have seen a bid rejected for Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay, though are likely to return with another offer. (HITC Sport)

Blackpool have announced Simon Sadler as their new owner following EFL approval. It believed he has purchased for the club for £10m. (Daily Mail)

Reading are plotting a move for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is wanted by Blackpool following his successful loan spell. (Reading Chronicle)

Celtic have made an approach for Bolton Wanderers youngster Luca Connell with a fee of £240,000 mentioned. (Sky Sports)

The joint administrators for Bolton have announced they have received a suitable offer for the club, with an announcement close. (Various)

Gillingham are in the race to sign in-demand striker Kieran Agard. He worked with Gills boss Steve Evans at Rotherham United. (Daily Mirror)

The Gills fought off major competition - including Rangers - to sign former Manchester United youngster Matty Willock on a two-year contract. (Various)

Plymouth Argyle attacker Ruben Lameiras has turned down the chance to join ex-teammate Graham Carey at CSKA Sofia. (Pete O'Rouke)

Bradford City have confirmed the signing of defender Jackson Lougridge after agreeing 'mutual compensation' with Dunfermline. (Dundee Courier)

The Bantams have also announced the arrival of winger Zeli Ismail following his release by Walsall on an initial one-year deal. (Various)

Bristol Rovers have sealed a deal for Dutch goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef following his release from FC Volendam. (Bristol Live)

AFC Wimbledon striker James Hanson is prepared to take a pay cut in order to join Grimsby Town as he wants to move back north. (BBC Humberside)

Crawley Town have received a £500,000 from an unnamed Championship club for winger Ashley Nathaniel-George. (Crawley Observer)