Portsmouth deny link with Sheffield United striker, Sunderland still in discussions with £1m-rated Doncaster star - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland remain in direct discussions with Doncaster Rovers over £1m-rated John Marquis following the sale of Reece James. (Northern Echo)

Portsmouth have quickly denied they opened talks to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans. (Portsmouth News)

Meanwhile, Pompey are edging closer to signing long-term target Ellis Harrison after he was spotted at the club's training ground on Thursday. (TWTD)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has refused to rule out Gary Mackay-Steven staying in Scotland, despite reports suggesting he was set to sign for Portsmouth. (Daily Record)

Hull City have made an official approach to Doncaster Rovers to speak to Grant McCann about their managerial vacancy. (Doncaster Free Press)

It is unclear whether that will bring an end to Rovers' talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for versatile midfielder Ben Sheaf, who wants to leave the Emirates. (Football Insider)

Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after he underwent his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson has undergone his Rangers medical after turning down a move to Portsmouth last week. (Daily Record)