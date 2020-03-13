Port Vale v Crawley Town: Reds look to emulate fantastic home form at the Valiants

Crawley Town continued their good form last week as they breezed past Oldham Athletic with a convincing 3-0 win.

However, this week Crawley are back on the road, where they have struggled all season.

It is well known that Crawley’s away form this season has not been good enough, with just one away win all season.

It doesn’t get any easier for Crawley as they travel to a Port Vale side who have lost just one home game all season and come into this game in good form.

Vale are unbeaten in their previous eight games, with four wins and four draws.

Three of these draws have been in their previous three games, with a 2-2 draws against Walsall and Scunthorpe and a 0-0 draw last time out with Cheltenham Town. With Crawley drawing

15 league games this season, no team has managed more, the chances of a draw seem highly likely but both teams will be going out to win this. With Port Vale sitting in eighth just one point and one place outside the play-offs, they will be looking to pick up maximum points in order to claim a play-off place at the end of the season.

With Crawley being ten points outside the play-offs they will probably need at least seven wins from the last nine games to stand any chance of getting a play-off place.

John Yems’ Crawley will almost definitely not make the play-offs and it would be some story if they managed it.

For Crawley, it is mainly about finishing the season strongly and ending up in the top half.

However, next season could be a very exciting season for Crawley under Yems if they keep their home form up and improve their away form they will surely be in with a shout for promotion.

Looking ahead to the remainder of this season, Yems will be impressed by the displays of Ricky German and Tarryn Allarakhia last weekend, with the former’s first half goal and Allarakhia’s impressive impact from the bench.

It shows the depth in the squad as even without top scorer Ollie Palmer, the Reds are still performing well and firing in the goals.

Crawley might have Palmer back for this weekend but he will have to fight for his place with German in good form and Ashley Nadesan playing exceptionally recently.

It’s a big test on the road for Yems’ side but it’ll be a big result if they managed to clinch all three points at Port Vale on Saturday.