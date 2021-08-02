Poor Pagham get season off to bad start

For the first quarter of an hour the Lions looked the better side and missed two or three quite presentable chances. But Common always looked dangerous on the break and made that pay in the 24th minute by taking the lead from a disputed penalty that ended Jack Barnes' day early, dismissed for intentional hand-ball. Pagham had another couple of half-chances but at half-time Common looked well worth their lead.

Disaster struck just three minutes into the second period, when Sam Bunn drove home from inside the box. It was then purely a contest of the away side vs Kelly, and Kelly somehow kept them out until two minutes from time when some atrocious defending allowed three Common players free on goal resulting in a tap-in for 3-0. Two minutes later and some more disastrous defending allowed Sam Brown a similar opportunity which he took with alacrity.