Pochettino, Harry Kewell, Paul Tisdale, Edu Rubio? - Crawley Town fans speculate about next boss

Gabriele Cioffi on the day he was appointed Crawley Town manager
Crawley Town fans have started to speculate who could be the next boss at Crawley Town following Gabriele Cioffi's departure.

On a discussion on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, these comments were made:

Jed Scott Jones simply said: '#Pochettinoin'

Lee Crossan said: Wonder if they've still got Harry's number?' referring to unpopular for head coach Harry Kewell.

Tony Steer said: "Paul Tisdale is out of work. Knows this league better than anyone."

Martin Padfield said: "I think Edu will be trying to impress with a view to full time head coach. This from two years ago - link to our sister title MK Citizen story'

Richie Coleman said: "Excited to see what Edu can do unshackled from Gaby."

Jason Bates said: 'Get John Yems in. Local and has contacts'

